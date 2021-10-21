Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 6% Higher

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.40. 12,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,070,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a PE ratio of -237.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,931,185.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $197,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,701,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

