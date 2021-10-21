Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $79,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s): Get Aemetis alerts: On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 575,624 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year. Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year. Several research firms recently commented on AMTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.17. Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Aemetis by 818.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors. Aemetis Company Profile Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s): Get Aemetis alerts: On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 575,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year. Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year. Several brokerages have recently commented on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.17. A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aemetis by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors. About Aemetis Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

