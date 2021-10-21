Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells $116,550.00 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $116,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 575,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

