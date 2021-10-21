Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells $4,404,439.95 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 236,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $4,404,439.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

