Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells $577,680.00 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 29,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 575,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 870.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

