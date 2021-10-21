Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells $75,900.00 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $75,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Aemetis stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 575,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 870.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

