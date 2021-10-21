Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)’s share price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. 43,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 193,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

