Aeon Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $19,236.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.64 or 0.00418166 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

