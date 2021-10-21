Aeron (ARNX) Market Cap Achieves $6,830.60

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $6,830.60 and approximately $42,897.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 202.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00099382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00192738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

