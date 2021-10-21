Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of AEOXF stock remained flat at $$130.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $95.39 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.