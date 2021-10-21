AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.79

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 203946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASLE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

