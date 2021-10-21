Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Sold by IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.

IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. trimmed its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,332 shares during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group comprises approximately 6.0% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. owned approximately 1.75% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 17,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

