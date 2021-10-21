Aeternity Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.75 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $42.67 million and $7.75 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 391,152,597 coins and its circulating supply is 345,331,654 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

