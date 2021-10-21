AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON AEWU traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 110.10 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,874. AEW UK REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market cap of £174.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.86.
About AEW UK REIT
