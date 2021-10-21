Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Affimed alerts:

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $596.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.