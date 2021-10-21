Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $170.00 at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $160.69.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

