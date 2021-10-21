Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Agilent Technologies worth $161,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSE A opened at $157.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.65 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

