agilon health (AGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. On average, analysts expect agilon health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.79. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in agilon health stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

