Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

