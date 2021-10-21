Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

TSE:AEM traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$70.26. 332,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$62.28 and a twelve month high of C$109.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.011695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.