AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.09

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.20. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 6,143 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

