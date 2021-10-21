Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.82.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE:AC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.