Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 97.95 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 58.16 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

