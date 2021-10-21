Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Aisin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aisin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Aisin stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Aisin has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter.

About Aisin

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

