Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.67

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $29.96. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 5,603 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of -0.21.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

