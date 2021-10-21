Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aker BP ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$40.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

