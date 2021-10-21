Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $20.64. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 797 shares.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,441 shares of company stock valued at $920,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $723.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 1,230,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 59,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

