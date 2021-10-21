Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 75.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $155,990.89 and $2,060.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 609% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.96 or 0.06510178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00089493 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

