Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.39. 49,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,406. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

