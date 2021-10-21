Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $775.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce $775.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $733.77 million and the highest is $799.09 million. Albemarle posted sales of $746.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.71.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $235.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

