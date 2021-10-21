Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.73.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

