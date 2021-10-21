Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.99

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.99 and last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 1160179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLIQ. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight Capital restated a “tender” rating on shares of Alcanna in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60. The firm has a market cap of C$325.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.19.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.