Alchemy Pay Market Cap Reaches $193.43 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $193.43 million and approximately $25.55 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00241481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00111405 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00132419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002506 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

