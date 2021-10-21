Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Alcoa worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

AA opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

