Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 9,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 903,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alector by 776.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 55,249 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 71,647 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 1,119.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 143,794 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

