Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 343,360 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.92. 1,327,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,937. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of -946.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

