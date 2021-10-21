Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,103 shares of company stock worth $3,097,260 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

