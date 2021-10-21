Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of Alkermes worth $43,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 223.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.