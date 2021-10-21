ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,167.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 604.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 362% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $33,196.28 and approximately $87,167.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00192176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.