Allakos’ (ALLK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.47) EPS.

ALLK has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $102.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.79. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

