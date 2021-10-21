Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

