Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

