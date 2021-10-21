Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,165,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,083. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

