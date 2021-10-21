Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $101.96 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

