Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading Down 5.4%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.80 and last traded at $96.43. 4,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 820,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.96.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

