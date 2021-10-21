AllianceBernstein (AB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AB opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

