AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.24

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $12.23. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 172,821 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

