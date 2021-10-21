AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.71

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,804,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $8,330,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,296,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

