AllianceBlock Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.29 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $173.05 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00191703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

