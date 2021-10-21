Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 135,183 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,183 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.73% of AGCO worth $71,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average is $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

